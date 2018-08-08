FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 6:25 AM / in an hour

UDG Healthcare reaffirms full-year earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s UDG Healthcare Plc said on Wednesday its third-quarter trading performance was ahead of the previous year, boosted by gains from acquisitions and a rebound at its second largest business Sharp Packaging Services.

The company, which provides outsourced sales and marketing, drug distribution and packaging services to healthcare companies, reaffirmed its full-year guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of between 18 to 21 percent. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

