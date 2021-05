LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CDR) has agreed to buy London-listed UDG Healthcare for 2.6 billion pounds ($3.7 billion), the pharmaceuticals services company said on Wednesday.

CDR has agreed to pay 10.23 pounds in cash per share in UDG, a premium of 21.5% on Tuesday’s close. ($1 = 0.7076 pounds) (Editing by Keith Weir and Jason Neely)