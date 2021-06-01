Assassination attempt made on Ugandan minister - army spokeswoman

June 1 (Reuters) - At least two people died in an assasination attempt on General Katumba Wamala, Uganda’s former army commander who is the current minister of works and transport, according to an army spokeswoman and local media reports.

Gunmen sprayed Wamala’s car with bullets on Tuesday morning, killing his daughter who was in the vehicle with him, local television station NBS TV reported. Army spokeswoman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso told Reuters that Wamala was injured in the attack and that his driver was also killed. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)