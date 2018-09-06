FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 6, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Uganda's national oil firm, China's CNOOC sign exploration deal

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, details)

KAMPALA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Uganda said on Thursday its national oil firm and Chinese offshore oil and gas company CNOOC Ltd had signed an agreement to jointly conduct exploration in a new block in the East African country.

The deal was signed in Beijing on the margins of the ongoing China-Africa forum on cooperation, which is being attended by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.

A statement issued by his office said CNOOC and Uganda National Oil Company signed a memorandum of understanding “to jointly explore a new oil and gas block in the Albertine Graben, on the southern part of Lake Albert.”

“The exploration aims to increase the amount of crude oil produced in Uganda to support the operations of the refinery as well as the oil pipeline,” it said.

Uganda is expected to start crude production in 2021 in the Albertine rift basin near the border with Democratic Republic of Congo, where reserves estimated at 6.5 billion barrels were discovered more than a decade ago.

CNOOC already operates in Uganda, jointly owning fields with France’s Total and London-listed Tullow Oil.

The statement did not say which block would be jointly explored but authorities are keen to increase exploration activity in the wider, lower part of the Albertine rift after successful discoveries in the northern part.

Landlocked Uganda aims to both export crude via a pipeline through neighbouring Tanzania and also domestically process a portion of the output at a refinery planned for development near the oil fields. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Aaron Maasho and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.