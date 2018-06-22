Uganda central bank sells dollars in the interbank forex market to shore up the weakening shilling - traders

NAIROBI, June 22 (Reuters) - Uganda’s Central Bank sold dollars on Friday in the interbank forex market to shore up the weakening shilling, which hit an all-time low the day before, traders said.

The intervention strengthened the Uganda shilling to 3855/3865 where it’s trading as of 0930 GMT from its Thursday close of 3887/3897.

“It has helped restore some confidence to the shilling and cooled the speculation,” Faisal Bukenya, Head of Treasury at Exim Bank told Reuters.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed )