June 22, 2018 / 9:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Uganda central bank sells dollars in the interbank forex market to shore up the weakening shilling - traders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 22 (Reuters) - Uganda’s Central Bank sold dollars on Friday in the interbank forex market to shore up the weakening shilling, which hit an all-time low the day before, traders said.

The intervention strengthened the Uganda shilling to 3855/3865 where it’s trading as of 0930 GMT from its Thursday close of 3887/3897.

“It has helped restore some confidence to the shilling and cooled the speculation,” Faisal Bukenya, Head of Treasury at Exim Bank told Reuters.

UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits........................ Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide........... Uganda All Share Index.......... Shilling background ............ Ugandan Debt Guide.............. All Uganda Bonds................ Uganda T-Bills.................. Uganda Benchmark................ Central Bank ................... Ugandan Contributor Index....... Uganda Coffee Prices............ (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed )

