Ugandan security forces end house arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan security forces have withdrawn from around the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday, ending his house arrest since a Jan. 14 presidential election.
On Monday, a court ruled that the police and military should let him leave his Kampala residence. The government had said the security detail was for his own protection.
