Uganda's opposition presidential candidate Wine says people have right to protest after polls

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda’s opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said on Friday that he wanted a peaceful resolution to Thursday’s election, in which he has alleged that fraud occurred, but said people have a constitutional right to protest.
Wine spoke at a news conference at his home in the capital shortly after the electoral commission announced that, with nearly 30% of votes counted, President Yoweri Museveni had a strong lead over him.
Reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Gareth Jones
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.