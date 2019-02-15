MTN Uganda CEO deported from country over national security - police

KAMPALA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of MTN Uganda, a unit of South Africa’s MTN Group, has been deported from the East African country over national security, police said on Friday.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga told Reuters Wim Vanhelleputte had been deported and was “destined for Belgium around midnight (Thursday) over ... circumstances of national security.”

MTN Uganda could not be reached immediately for a comment outside of normal business hours. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Himani Sarkar)