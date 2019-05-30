MTN Uganda's deported CEO allowed to return -official

KAMPALA, May 30 (Reuters) - The head of MTN Group’s Ugandan business has been allowed to return to the country and is expected back later on Thursday, more than three months after he was deported, a company official told Reuters.

Wim Vanhelleputte, the chief executive officer of MTN Uganda, was deported by the East African country on Feb. 15 due to “national security” concerns, police said at the time, without giving details.

“We have been formally notified, we got a letter and it was the president who requested the minister of internal affairs to write and allow him (CEO) to come immediately and he is coming today,” MTN Uganda’s chairman, Charles Mbire, told Reuters by phone.

He said Vanhelleputte would resume his duties as CEO of MTN Uganda, a unit of South African telecoms group MTN. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and Susan Fenton)