South Africa's MTN aims to expand local shareholding of its Ugandan unit to 20 pct - CEO

KAMPALA, March 14 (Reuters) - The Ugandan unit of South African telecoms giant MTN Group is looking to boost stake of Ugandans in the firm from 4 percent to 20 percent this year, according to the group’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Shuter.

“We would like to broaden it (local ownership) in the course of 2019...we would like to target to move it from 4 percent to 20 percent,” Shuter told Ugandan television NTV Uganda on Wednesday night. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)