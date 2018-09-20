FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
September 20, 2018 / 10:42 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Ugandan authorities arrest opposition politician and Museveni critic - Daily Monitor

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ugandan authorities arrested opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi, an arch-critic of long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni, after he disembarked from a plane at the country’s international airport on Thursday, the Daily Monitor newspaper reported.

Police had on Wednesday banned rallies to welcome Kyagulanyi home from the United States, where he received treatment for injuries he said were sustained during torture by security forces. (Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.