Ugandan police official says opposition MP was not arrested on arrival at airport

KAMPALA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ugandan opposition politcian Robert Kyagulanyi was escorted by police to his home after arriving back in the country on Thursday but he was not under arrest, a police official said.

The official, who was not authorized to speak on the record, told Reuters that Kyagulanyi, a prominent critic of President Yoweri Museveni, was “just being taken home”.

On Wednesday police banned rallies to welcome Kyagulanyi home from the United States where he received treatment for injuries he said were sustained during torture by security forces. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, Writing by Maggie Fick, Editing by Angus MacSwan)