December 20, 2017 / 10:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Scuffles break out in Ugandan parliament during debate to extend Museveni rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A confrontation broke out at Uganda’s parliament on Wednesday as some lawmakers scuffled with security personnel, blocking them from entering the building where a debate was being held on a law that would let President Yoweri Museveni extend his rule.

Live television showed two legislators dragged by security personnel, put in police vehicles and driven away to an unknown destination.

Police did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, editing by Katharine Houreld and Angus MacSwan)

