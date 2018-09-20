FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
September 20, 2018 / 11:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ugandan police holding Museveni critic at police station - Reuters witness

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ugandan opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi was taken to a police station near his home in Kampala on Thursday, a Reuters witness said, after police picked him up at the international airport on his return from overseas.

Kyagulanyi, a prominent challenger to long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni, had been in the United States to receive treatment for injuries he said were sustained during torture by security forces. The authorities deny any mistreatment (Reporting by Francis Mukasa, Writing by Maggie Fick, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.