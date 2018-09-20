Ugandan police holding Museveni critic at police station - Reuters witness

KAMPALA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ugandan opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi was taken to a police station near his home in Kampala on Thursday, a Reuters witness said, after police picked him up at the international airport on his return from overseas.

Kyagulanyi, a prominent challenger to long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni, had been in the United States to receive treatment for injuries he said were sustained during torture by security forces. The authorities deny any mistreatment (Reporting by Francis Mukasa, Writing by Maggie Fick, Editing by Angus MacSwan)