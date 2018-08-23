FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 10:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ugandan police detain two lawmakers for defying house arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ugandan police arrested two opposition politicians on Thursday, for defying police orders not to leave their homes, the police spokesman said.

Kizza Besigye, who contested and lost four elections against President Yoweri Museveni, and Kato Lubwama were taken to police detention facilities, spokesman Emilian Kayima said.

Earlier, police surrounded the homes of several opposition politicians, saying they had been placed under “preventative arrest” to try to prevent unrest. (Writing by Maggie Fick Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

