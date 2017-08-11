FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uganda central bank holds key lending rate at 10 percent
#Financials
August 11, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 2 months ago

Uganda central bank holds key lending rate at 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank left its key lending rate unchanged at 10 percent on Friday, saying economic activity was picking up.

Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile said the economy had gathered momentum in first half of 2017 and would grow at 5 to 5.5 pct in 2017/18.

“Given the fact that inflation is expected to remain around the medium- term target and that economic activity is picking up, with output approaching potential ... the BoU will therefeore leave CBR unchanged,” Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, editing by Larry King; Writing byClement Uwiringiyimana

