UPDATE 1-Uganda central bank holds key lending rate, says exchange rate vulnerable

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank held its key lending rate at 9.0 percent on Monday and its governor said economic growth was robust because previous official rate cuts had lowered bank lending rates.

Bank of Uganda (BoU) Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile said there were risks to the growth outlook, however, including from balance of payments pressures, while the shilling’s exchange rate remained vulnerable and posed risks to inflation.

Tumusiime-Mutebile said economic growth was expected to rise to 6 percent in 2018/19 (July-June) from an estimated 5.8 percent in 2017/18.

Core inflation was forecast to keep rising and to stabilise between 6-7 percent in the second half of 2018/19, he said.

Core inflation, which the central bank monitors for monetary policy purposes, excludes food, fuel, electricity and metered water.

“Given the objective of keeping inflation close to the target and the need to contribute to attaining sustainable economic growth, a neutral monetary policy stance is warranted,” Tumusiime-Mutebile said.

The bank wants core inflation to be around 5 percent in the medium term.

Headline inflation stood at 3.1 percent year-on year in July from 2.2 percent a month earlier.

“Nonetheless, given the language on inflation risks, we think it is only a matter of time before we do see the resumption of a tightening cycle from the BoU,” Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa at Standard Chartered Bank, said.

“With the base for inflation less favourable next year, and given a more expansionary fiscal policy aimed at boosting growth, we think the BoU will likely have to commence a tightening cycle soon.” (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra)