Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery

KAMPALA, April 10 (Reuters) - Uganda signed an agreement on Tuesday with a consortium, including a subsidiary of America’s General Electric, to build and operate an oil refinery in western Uganda that will cost $3 billion-$4 billion, the president’s office said.

According to the statement, the project framework agreement that was signed will “ensure development, design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance” of the planned 60,000-barrels- a-day refinery.