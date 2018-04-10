FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 1:47 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, April 10 (Reuters) - Uganda signed an agreement on Tuesday with a consortium, including a subsidiary of America’s General Electric, to build and operate an oil refinery in western Uganda that will cost $3 billion-$4 billion, the president’s office said.

According to the statement, the project framework agreement that was signed will “ensure development, design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance” of the planned 60,000-barrels- a-day refinery.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Susan Fenton

