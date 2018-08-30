The Uganda shilling firms slightly on month-end thinning of demand

KAMPALA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling firmed slightly on Thursday, underpinned by ebbing of demand at the end of the month, traders said.

At 1137 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,750/3,760, compared to Wednesday's close of 3,760/3,770.