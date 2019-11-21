Thin trading keeps Ugandan shilling on even keel

KAMPALA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded unchanged on Thursday amid lacklustre activity on both counters and traders said they expected it to remain broadly stable on the back of thin importer appetite for hard currency.

At 0928 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,682/3,692, same level as Wednesday’s close.

