Uganda shilling a touch stronger on commodity flows, low demand

KAMPALA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling strengthened slightly on Tuesday, drawing some support from commodity exporters and low demand from interbank players and goods importers.

At 1126 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, slightly stronger than Monday’s close 3,690/3,700.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......