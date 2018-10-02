Uganda shilling a touch stronger on thinning corporate demand

KAMPALA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened marginally on Tuesday as demand from bulk hard currency buyers in manufacturing, telecoms and energy sectors ebbed.

At 1215 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,815/3,825, stronger than Monday’s 3,820/3,830.

