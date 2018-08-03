Uganda shilling a touch weaker as demand by banks weighs

KAMPALA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling was slightly weaker on Friday, undercut by some demand from mainly players in the interbank market. At 0919 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,700/3,710, slightly weaker than Thursday's close of 3,690/3,700. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits........................ Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide........... Uganda All Share Index.......... Shilling background ............ Ugandan Debt Guide.............. All Uganda Bonds................ Uganda T-Bills.................. Uganda Benchmark................ Central Bank ................... Ugandan Contributor Index....... Uganda Coffee Prices............ (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)