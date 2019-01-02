Financials
Uganda shilling a touch weaker as players eye demand uptick

KAMPALA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was a touch weaker on Wednesday amid expectations of a pick up in demand from importers as businesses re-open after the long holiday.

At 0700 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,710/3,720, compared to Monday’s close of 3,705/3,715.

