July 4, 2018 / 10:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Uganda shilling extends gains on the back of scarce liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, July 4 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling posted gains for a second straight day on Wednesday, helped by a scarcity of local currency liquidity in the interbank market.

At 1017 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,840/3,850, stronger than Tuesday’s close of 3,850/3,860.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick)

