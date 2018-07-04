Uganda shilling extends gains on the back of scarce liquidity

KAMPALA, July 4 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling posted gains for a second straight day on Wednesday, helped by a scarcity of local currency liquidity in the interbank market.

At 1017 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,840/3,850, stronger than Tuesday’s close of 3,850/3,860.

