Uganda shilling extends losing streak on importer demand

KAMPALA, May 31 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Thursday, with surging demand for hard currency from manufacturing and energy importers weighing against tight inflows.

At 1117 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,770/3,780, weaker than Wednesday’s close of 3,765/3,775.

