Uganda shilling extends losses on demand for dollars from banks, importers

KAMPALA, June 19 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling extended its losing streak on Wednesday, pressured by strong demand for dollars from commercial banks and some importers like energy and manufacturing firms, traders said. At 0952 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,875/3,885, weaker than Tuesday's close of 3,860/3,870. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits........................ Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide........... Uganda All Share Index.......... Shilling background ............ Ugandan Debt Guide.............. All Uganda Bonds................ Uganda T-Bills.................. Uganda Benchmark................ Central Bank ................... Ugandan Contributor Index....... Uganda Coffee Prices............ (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)