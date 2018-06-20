FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Uganda shilling extends losses on demand for dollars from banks, importers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KAMPALA, June 19 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling       
extended its losing streak on Wednesday, pressured by strong
demand for dollars from commercial banks and some importers like
energy and manufacturing firms, traders said. 
    At 0952 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,875/3,885, weaker than Tuesday's close of 3,860/3,870.
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)
