Uganda shilling firms as importer and interbank demand ebbs

KAMPALA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling firmed on Wednesday on the back of ebbing appetite for hard currency from both merchandise importers and players in the interbank market, traders said.

At 1019 GMT commercial banks quoted the local currency at 3,730/3,740, firmer than Tuesday's close of 3,735/3,745.