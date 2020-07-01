Uganda shilling inches up against the dollar

KAMPALA, July 1 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was slightly firmer on Wednesday amid scant activity on both demand and supply counters. At 0859 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,720/3,730, compared with Tuesday's closing rate of 3,725/3,735. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Duncan Miriri)