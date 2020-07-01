Financials
July 1, 2020 / 9:41 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Uganda shilling inches up against the dollar

1 Min Read

    KAMPALA, July 1 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling        was
slightly firmer on Wednesday amid scant activity on both demand
and supply counters. 
    At 0859 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,720/3,730, compared with Tuesday's closing rate of
3,725/3,735.
       
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema
Editing by Duncan Miriri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
