Uganda shilling inclined on weaker side amid uptick in banks' demand

KAMPALA, May 2 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was inclined on the weaker side on Thursday, undermined by a pick up in demand for hard currency by players in the interbank market, traders said.

At 0931 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,753/3,763, compared with Tuesday’s close of 3,750/3,760.

The Ugandan money market was closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)