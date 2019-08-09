Uganda shilling inclined on weaker side on interbank appetite

KAMPALA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was inclined on the weaker side on Friday, undercut by limited appetite for hard currency mainly from players in the interbank market.

At 0840 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,694/3,704, from Thursday’s close of 3,690/3,700.

