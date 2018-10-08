Uganda shilling inclined toward stronger side amid interbank selling

KAMPALA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling was inclined on the stronger side on Monday amid some selling off of hard currency by players in the interbank, traders said.

At 1007 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling 3,772/3,782, little-changed from Friday's close of 3,775/3,785. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)