October 8, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Uganda shilling inclined toward stronger side amid interbank selling

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling was inclined on the stronger side on Monday amid some selling off of hard currency by players in the interbank, traders said.

At 1007 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling 3,772/3,782, little-changed from Friday’s close of 3,775/3,785. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits........................ Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide........... Uganda All Share Index.......... Shilling background ............ Ugandan Debt Guide.............. All Uganda Bonds................ Uganda T-Bills.................. Uganda Benchmark................ Central Bank ................... Ugandan Contributor Index....... Uganda Coffee Prices............ (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)

