Uganda shilling little-changed after central bank intervention

KAMPALA, June 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was little-changed on Monday after the central bank last week intervened and sold dollars to try to stop the local currency's rapid depreciation in recent days. At 0737 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,868/3,878, slightly weaker than Friday's close of 3,865/3,875. Friday's intervention was the second this month by the central bank trying to boost the shilling which is down 6.1 percent against the dollar so far this year. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)