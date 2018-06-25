FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 8:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Uganda shilling little-changed after central bank intervention

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KAMPALA, June 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling        was
little-changed on Monday after the central bank last week
intervened and sold dollars to try to stop the local currency's
rapid depreciation in recent days. 
    At 0737 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,868/3,878, slightly weaker than Friday's close of 3,865/3,875.
    Friday's intervention was the second this month by the
central bank trying to boost the shilling which is down 6.1
percent against the dollar so far this year.
    
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement
Uwiringiyimana)
