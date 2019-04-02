Financials
Uganda shilling little-changed against the dollar amid limited appetite

KAMPALA, April 2 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling was little-changed on Tuesday, amid limited appetite for hard currency from both importers and commercial banks.

At 1034 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,712/3,722, a notch weaker than Monday’s close of 3,708/3,718.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema

