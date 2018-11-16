Financials
November 16, 2018 / 11:45 AM / in an hour

Uganda shilling little-changed amid thin importer demand

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was little-changed on Friday amid thin demand from merchandise importers and traders expected the currency to remain broadly stable.

At 1121 GMT commercial banks quoted the local currency at 3,733/3,743, compared to Thursday’s close of 3,730/3,740. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits........................ Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide........... Uganda All Share Index.......... Shilling background ............ Ugandan Debt Guide.............. All Uganda Bonds................ Uganda T-Bills.................. Uganda Benchmark................ Central Bank ................... Ugandan Contributor Index....... Uganda Coffee Prices............

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed

