Uganda shilling little-changed amid thin importer demand

KAMPALA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was little-changed on Friday amid thin demand from merchandise importers and traders expected the currency to remain broadly stable.

At 1121 GMT commercial banks quoted the local currency at 3,733/3,743, compared to Thursday's close of 3,730/3,740.