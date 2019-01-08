Uganda shilling loses ground as demand from manufacturers weighs

KAMPALA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Tuesday, undercut by demand for hard currency from manufacturers and other importers weighing against scant supplies, traders said.

At 1151 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,730/3,740, compared to Monday's close of 3,720/3,730.