Uganda shilling seen weakening amid energy, manufacturing demand uptick

KAMPALA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling was little-changed on Wednesday but was expected to lose some ground on an uptick in demand from energy and manufacturing sectors.

At 0927 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,688/3,698, compared to Tuesday’s close of 3,690/3,700.

