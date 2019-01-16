Financials
Uganda shilling seen weakening amid energy, manufacturing demand uptick

KAMPALA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling was little-changed on Wednesday but was expected to lose some ground on an uptick in demand from energy and manufacturing sectors.

At 0927 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,688/3,698, compared to Tuesday’s close of 3,690/3,700.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema

