Uganda shilling steady as pending taxes trim demand

KAMPALA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling traded unchanged on Monday amid flat appetite as firms reserved some of their local currency holdings for pending mid-month tax payments.

At 0931 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,740/3,750, same level as Friday’s close.

