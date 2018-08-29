Uganda shilling steady, interbank demand pressure eyed

KAMPALA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling was unchanged on Wednesday but appetite from commercial banks looking to cover short positions was seen triggering some pressure on the local unit, traders said. At 0914 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,765/3,775, unchanged from Tuesday's close. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits........................ Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide........... Uganda All Share Index.......... Shilling background ............ Ugandan Debt Guide.............. All Uganda Bonds................ Uganda T-Bills.................. Uganda Benchmark................ Central Bank ................... Ugandan Contributor Index....... Uganda Coffee Prices............ (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)