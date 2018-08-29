FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018

Uganda shilling steady, interbank demand pressure eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KAMPALA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling        was
unchanged on Wednesday but appetite from commercial banks
looking to cover short positions was seen triggering some
pressure on the local unit, traders said.
    At 0914 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,765/3,775, unchanged from Tuesday's close. 
   
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)
