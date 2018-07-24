FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 24, 2018 / 9:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Uganda shilling stronger on remittances and fish exporter flows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KAMPALA, July 24 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling       
strengthened on Tuesday, on the back of some hard currency
inflows from remittances by Ugandans working abroad and fish
exporters.
    At 0914 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,700/3,710, stronger than Monday's close of 3,710/3,720.
   
   UGX Spot Rate.....      
   Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....       
   Calculated Cross Rates..........       
   Deposits.....................          
   Deposits & Forwards.............       
   Uganda Equities Guide.......           
   Uganda All Share Index........         
   Shilling background .....              
   Ugandan Debt Guide............         
   All Uganda Bonds.............          
   Uganda T-Bills..............           
   Uganda Benchmark.............          
   Central Bank ................           
   Ugandan Contributor Index....          
   Uganda Coffee Prices.......             
    

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement
Uwiringiyimana)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.