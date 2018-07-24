Uganda shilling stronger on remittances and fish exporter flows

KAMPALA, July 24 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Tuesday, on the back of some hard currency inflows from remittances by Ugandans working abroad and fish exporters. At 0914 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,700/3,710, stronger than Monday's close of 3,710/3,720. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)