Uganda shilling unchanged on lacklustre importer appetite

KAMPALA, May 20 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded unchanged on Monday on the back of lacklustre appetite for hard currency from merchandise importers and players in the interbank market.

At 0915 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,755/3,765, same level as Friday’s close.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick)