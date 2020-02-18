Uganda shilling weakens a touch on uptick in interbank demand

KAMPALA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded slightly weaker on Tuesday on the back of an uptick in demand by players in the interbank market.

At 1210 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,670/3,680, compared to Monday’s close of 3,665/3,675.

