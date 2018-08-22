FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 22, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Uganda shilling weakens as banks beef up positions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KAMPALA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling        was
weaker on Wednesday as negative sentiment stirred by political
tensions spurred some commercial banks to beef up their hard
currency positions, traders said.
    At 0856 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,750/3,760, weaker than Monday's close of 3,740/3,750. Markets
were closed on Tuesday in Uganda as it was a public holiday. 
    On Monday widespread protests, stoked by detention and
alleged beating of lawmakers, rocked Uganda's capital Kampala.
           

   UGX Spot Rate...................      
   Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....       
   Calculated Cross Rates..........       
   Deposits........................          
   Deposits & Forwards.............       
   Uganda Equities Guide...........           
   Uganda All Share Index..........         
   Shilling background ............              
   Ugandan Debt Guide..............         
   All Uganda Bonds................          
   Uganda T-Bills..................           
   Uganda Benchmark................          
   Central Bank ...................           
   Ugandan Contributor Index.......          
   Uganda Coffee Prices............             
    
    

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.