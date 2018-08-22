Uganda shilling weakens as banks beef up positions

KAMPALA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling was weaker on Wednesday as negative sentiment stirred by political tensions spurred some commercial banks to beef up their hard currency positions, traders said. At 0856 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,750/3,760, weaker than Monday's close of 3,740/3,750. Markets were closed on Tuesday in Uganda as it was a public holiday. On Monday widespread protests, stoked by detention and alleged beating of lawmakers, rocked Uganda's capital Kampala. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits........................ Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide........... Uganda All Share Index.......... Shilling background ............ Ugandan Debt Guide.............. All Uganda Bonds................ Uganda T-Bills.................. Uganda Benchmark................ Central Bank ................... Ugandan Contributor Index....... Uganda Coffee Prices............ (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)