Uganda shilling weakens as commercial banks' demand for dollars weighs

KAMPALA, June 19 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling weakened on Tuesday, underpinned by demand for dollars from commercial banks looking to beef up their positions as they bet on a costlier US currency in the days ahead, traders said. At 1034 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,860/3,870, weaker than Monday's close of 3,850/3,860. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits........................ Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide........... Uganda All Share Index.......... Shilling background ............ Ugandan Debt Guide.............. All Uganda Bonds................ Uganda T-Bills.................. Uganda Benchmark................ Central Bank ................... Ugandan Contributor Index....... Uganda Coffee Prices............ (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)