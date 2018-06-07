Uganda shilling weakens further due to demand from oil companies, manufacturers

KAMPALA, June 7 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling extended losses on Thursday to a new record low, as commercial banks, oil companies and manufacturers bought dollars in anticipation of further weakening.

At 0919 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,805/3,815, weaker than Wednesday’s close of 3,800/3,810.

