April 4, 2019 / 11:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Uganda shilling weakens on banks' demand

KAMPALA, April 4 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Thursday, hurt by a surge in demand for hard currency by players in the interbank market looking to beef up their thin positions.

At 1050 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,725/3,735, compared to Wednesday’s close of 3,715/3,725.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick

