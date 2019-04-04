Uganda shilling weakens on banks' demand

KAMPALA, April 4 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Thursday, hurt by a surge in demand for hard currency by players in the interbank market looking to beef up their thin positions.

At 1050 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,725/3,735, compared to Wednesday’s close of 3,715/3,725.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......