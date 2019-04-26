Uganda shilling weakens on demand from banks, importers

KAMPALA, April 26 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Friday, undercut by an uptick in demand from some interbank players and merchandise importers.

At 0713 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,740/3,750, compared to Thursday’s close of 3,730/3,740.

