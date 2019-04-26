Financials
April 26, 2019 / 8:06 AM / in 4 hours

Uganda shilling weakens on demand from banks, importers

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, April 26 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Friday, undercut by an uptick in demand from some interbank players and merchandise importers.

At 0713 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,740/3,750, compared to Thursday’s close of 3,730/3,740.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Katharine Houreld)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below