Uganda shilling weaker as banks' demand weighs

KAMPALA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling weakened on Monday, undercut by an uptick in demand for the dollar mostly by commercial banks beefing up their positions. At 0926 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,750/3,760, weaker than Friday's close of 3,736/3,746. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)