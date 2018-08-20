FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 9:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Uganda shilling weaker as banks' demand weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KAMPALA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling       
weakened on Monday, undercut by an uptick in demand for the
dollar mostly by commercial banks beefing up their positions. 
    At 0926 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,750/3,760, weaker than Friday's close of 3,736/3,746.
   
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement
Uwiringiyimana)
