June 14, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Uganda shilling weaker due to strong demand for dollars from banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KAMPALA, June 14 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling        was
weaker on Thursday, undermined by strong demand for dollars from
commercial banks looking to expand their positions as they bet
on a costlier American currency in the days ahead, traders said.
    At 0908 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,845/3,855, weaker than Wednesday's close of 3,835/3,845.
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)
