Uganda shilling weaker due to strong demand for dollars from banks

KAMPALA, June 14 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was weaker on Thursday, undermined by strong demand for dollars from commercial banks looking to expand their positions as they bet on a costlier American currency in the days ahead, traders said. At 0908 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,845/3,855, weaker than Wednesday's close of 3,835/3,845.