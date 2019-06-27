Ugandan shilling a notch firmer on charity, commodity inflows

KAMPALA, June 27 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was a notch firmer on Thursday, helped by dollar inflows from charities looking to pay month-end salaries and commodity exporters. At 0829 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,695/3,705, slightly firmer than Wednesday's close of 3,700/3,710. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)